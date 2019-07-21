Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Car drives at crowd in Dundalk graveyard
A man has been seriously injured and taken to hospital after being hit by a car at a cemetery in County Louth.
The incident happened at St Patrick's Cemetery in Dundalk on Sunday afternoon.
Gardaí (Irish police) said a "dark coloured car drove at a number of people".
Footage courtesy of LMFM radio station.
-
21 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window