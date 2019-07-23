DUP 'looking forward to working with' Johnson

Media player
DUP to meet Boris Johnson to discuss its objectives
The Democratic Unionist Party deputy leader Nigel Dodds has congratulated Boris Johnson for winning the race to be prime minister and said his party "looks forward to working with him".
The Conservative Party have a confidence-and-supply deal with the DUP and relies on the votes of the party's 10 MPs in order to have a working Commons majority
Mr Dodds said the DUP will meet with Mr Johnson in the coming days to discuss its objectives - the union, Brexit and the restoration of a Northern Ireland Executive.
23 Jul 2019
