Weather for Tuesday 23 July 2019
Northern Ireland has seen quite a change in the weather since Sunday, with temperatures since rising into the mid 20s in places.
Monday was the warmest day of the year so far, with a temperature of 26.5C at Killowen, Co.Down.
23 Jul 2019
