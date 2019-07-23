Media player
European heatwave jet stream 23 July 2019
Parts of Europe have been experiencing heatwave conditions coming in from North Africa during July.
The jet stream, a ribbon of high winds which affects our weather, has plunged south over the Atlantic forcing the hot air north over Europe and towards the UK.
Parts of Southeast England have been seeing temperatures rise to the low 30s.
