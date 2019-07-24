'To represent Northern Ireland, it's a big achievement'

Video

The Homeless World Cup kicks off in Wales on Saturday.

More than 500 players representing 64 teams from around the world will take part. All have faced homelessness.

Northern Ireland will face 14 other nations, including Mexico, the United States, and the Netherlands.

For the first time since the woman's team made their debut in the tournament in 2017, it will travel with international players, as the tournament is being held in the UK.