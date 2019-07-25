Karen Bradley asks new PM to deliver for victims

Video

Karen Bradley has called on Boris Johnson to deliver for victims of the Troubles and historic institutional abuse.

Mrs Bradley was sacked as Northern Ireland secretary by Mr Johnson on Wednesday.

Mr Johnson paid tribute to her in the Commons, saying: "If and when Stormont is restored it will be very largely thanks to her hard work, her efforts and her diplomacy."

He then said it was "not right" that "former soldiers should face unfair prosecution with no new evidence for alleged crimes when those charges were heard many years ago".