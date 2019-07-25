Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Julian Smith - who is Northern Ireland's new secretary of state?
Julian Smith is the new Northern Ireland secretary, replacing Karen Bradley who was sacked by Boris Johnson on Wednesday.
The Scottish-born MP backed Remain in the Brexit referendum and most recently served as the government's chief whip, but was unable to get Theresa May's EU withdrawal agreement through Parliament.
Now he must help find a way forward in Northern Ireland's political deadlock.
25 Jul 2019
