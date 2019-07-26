NI autistic man's message from Travolta
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Northern Ireland's 'hopelessly devoted' John Travolta fan

Glenn Hanna, 34, is autistic.

He watches Grease, the musical, all the time an d is a huge John Travolta fan.

A family friend met Mr Travolta in Cannes and asked him to record a special message for Glenn.

  • 26 Jul 2019