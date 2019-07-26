NI autistic man's message from Travolta

Media player
Northern Ireland's 'hopelessly devoted' John Travolta fan
Glenn Hanna, 34, is autistic.
He watches Grease, the musical, all the time an d is a huge John Travolta fan.
A family friend met Mr Travolta in Cannes and asked him to record a special message for Glenn.
26 Jul 2019
