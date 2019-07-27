'A clear attempt by dissidents to kill police'

Media player
Craigavon dissident attack was 'a clear attempt to kill police'
A dissident republican attack on officers in Craigavon was a "clear attempt to kill", the PSNI have said.
Ch Supt Peter Farrar said that the attack was set up to target officers responding to a call from the public.
27 Jul 2019
