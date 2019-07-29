Media player
New IRA: The Derry estate in the shadow of paramilitaries
The Creggan estate in Londonderry is one of the last areas of Northern Ireland where the New IRA are still trying to advance their cause.
The journalist Lyra McKee was shot dead by the group during rioting, but no one has been charged with her murder.
Since her death there have been threats to the local community and dissidents are pushing new, anti-police campaigns.
29 Jul 2019
