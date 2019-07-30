'Harland and Wolff is my life'

Media player
Harland and Wolff: 'The shipyard is my life'
Shipyard workers have called on the government to renationalise the company as it faces major financial problems.
East Belfast MP Gavin Robinson said he hoped a solution could be found.
But the government has said it is "ultimately a commercial issue".
30 Jul 2019
