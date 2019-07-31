Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Arlene Foster: 'Belligerent EU trying to break up UK'
DUP leader Arlene Foster said she and Boris Johnson discussed how Brussels and Dublin need to "dial back the rhetoric" around Brexit.
Mrs Foster met the new prime minister on Tuesday night, ahead of further meetings on Wednesday.
She said a no-deal Brexit remained on the table because of a "belligerent EU who instead of focusing on a deal that was good for all of us, wanted to break up the United Kingdom".
-
31 Jul 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49176254/arlene-foster-belligerent-eu-trying-to-break-up-ukRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window