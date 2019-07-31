Johnson 'committed to Good Friday Agreement'
Boris Johnson: 'I am committed to Good Friday Agreement'

Boris Johnson said he placed "huge importance" on the letter and spirit of the Good Friday Agreement as he arrived at Stormont.

The prime minister will meet with representatives of the main Northern Ireland parties on Wednesday, having already held talks with the DUP on Tuesday.

He said he was committed to upholding the 1998 peace agreement, and that his government would be impartial in dealing with Northern Ireland politcians.

