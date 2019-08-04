Deaf couple 'face barriers wherever they go'

Media player
Sign language: Instant access to interpreter piloted in Belfast
Deaf and hard of hearing customers can now instantly access a British Sign Language interpreter via a video link in some Belfast City Council buildings.
Eoghan Fee and his wife Kristina, who are both deaf, took a trip to Belfast Zoo with their two sons to use the new facility.
The SignVideo scheme will run for 12 months as a pilot project.
Video journalist: Erinn Kerr
04 Aug 2019
