Deaf couple 'face barriers wherever they go'
Sign language: Instant access to interpreter piloted in Belfast

Deaf and hard of hearing customers can now instantly access a British Sign Language interpreter via a video link in some Belfast City Council buildings.

Eoghan Fee and his wife Kristina, who are both deaf, took a trip to Belfast Zoo with their two sons to use the new facility.

The SignVideo scheme will run for 12 months as a pilot project.

Video journalist: Erinn Kerr

  • 04 Aug 2019