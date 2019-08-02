'I'm happy to apologise for Pride confusion'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast Pride: 'I'm happy to apologise'
The head of BBC Northern Ireland has said the organisation "will not be involved corporately" in Belfast Pride.
Peter Johnston made the comments after a memo was issued to staff in July which said members of BBC NI would join the procession and wear branded BBC t-shirts.
In an email on Friday, Mr Johnston said, "individual programme brands will not be represented" in the event.
He later apologised to staff "for the confusion we created previously".
In an interview with BBC News NI, Mr Johnson added that communication "probably could have been clearer".
-
02 Aug 2019
