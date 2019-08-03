'The city comes alive for Pride'

Media player
Belfast Pride: Colour floods the streets for parade
Thousands lined the streets for Belfast's annual Pride parade on Saturday.
The theme for this year's parade was 'Rights Now'.
Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar took part in the march.
