The former first lady who visited the yard
Jacqueline Kennedy Onassis visited Harland and Wolff in 1970.

She was accompanying her husband, the Greek shipping magnate, Aristotle Onassis, who was a shareholder in the east Belfast business.

  • 05 Aug 2019