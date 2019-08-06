'No deal can be avoided' - Taoiseach

Video

Taoiseach (Irish prime minister) Leo Varadkar has said he still believes a no-deal Brexit can be avoided.

The EU has said there is currently no basis for "meaningful discussions" and talks are back where they were three years ago.

Mr Varadkar is in Northern Ireland on Tuesday meeting business leaders to discuss Brexit.

He was greeted at Hillsborough Castle by DUP MP Sir Jeffrey Donaldson, and business and tourism officials.

