Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Battle of the Bogside: How Derry rioting led to Army deployment
Serious rioting that began on 12 August 1969 in Londonderry is viewed by many as the beginning of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.
BBC archive footage shows how some of the city's residents sought safety across the border in County Donegal as the Army was deployed to restore order.
Read more: Explore in depth the events that led to tensions spilling over into violence
-
07 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49265575/battle-of-the-bogside-how-derry-rioting-led-to-army-deploymentRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window