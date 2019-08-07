Derry.mp4
Battle of the Bogside: How Derry rioting led to Army deployment

Serious rioting that began on 12 August 1969 in Londonderry is viewed by many as the beginning of the Troubles in Northern Ireland.

BBC archive footage shows how some of the city's residents sought safety across the border in County Donegal as the Army was deployed to restore order.

  • 07 Aug 2019