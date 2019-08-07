Media player
Cawder killings: Family of victims accept apology
The family of a couple killed by a man with severe mental health issues have accepted an apology from the top civil servant at the Department of Health, Richard Pengelly..
Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack in Portadown, County Armagh in April 2017.
They were stabbed to death by Thomas Scott McEntee, shortly after he walked out of a hospital emergency department.
The couple's son-in-law Charles Little said it was a "great pity" it had taken so long to achieve an apology, but the family was grateful for it.
