Teenager critical after New Lodge stabbing

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Teenager critical after New Lodge, Belfast, stabbing
A video posted on social media shows a man brandishing a knife in the New Lodge area where police said there had been a number of stabbings.
An 18-year-old man is in a critical condition.
Two men, aged 28 and 21, have been arrested following the incidents in the New Lodge area of north Belfast.
-
09 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49293282/teenager-critical-after-new-lodge-belfast-stabbingRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window