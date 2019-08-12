August 1969: The Catholic family forced from their home
The Troubles: Families flee as Belfast homes burn

Following the Battle of the Bogside in August 1969, violence spread from Londonderry to Belfast.

In Belfast, families from both communities were forced from their homes.

A Protestant mob attacked and set fire to more than 40 Catholic homes in Bombay Street in the Clonard area.

The Canavan family were among those whose house was destroyed - sisters Jean and Patsy still live in the rebuilt street to this day.

