'Those with less urgent problems will wait longer'

The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) is expecting a third night of staff shortages on Sunday, its medical director has said.

Dr Nigel Ruddell said about 20% of crews were unavailable, but measures were in place to address the issue.

He said voluntary ambulance services were being drafted in and NIAS had been engaging with private services.

  • 11 Aug 2019