'Those with less urgent problems will wait longer'
The Northern Ireland Ambulance Service (NIAS) is expecting a third night of staff shortages on Sunday, its medical director has said.
Dr Nigel Ruddell said about 20% of crews were unavailable, but measures were in place to address the issue.
He said voluntary ambulance services were being drafted in and NIAS had been engaging with private services.
Read more here: NI ambulance crew shortage expected for third night
11 Aug 2019
