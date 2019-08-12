Swinson defends Brexit stance on Irish border visit
The new Liberal Democrat leader Jo Swinson has defended the party's decision to oppose Theresa May's Brexit withdrawal agreement.

On her first visit to the Irish border, Ms Swinson said she recognised that the backstop was important to local communities but argued that "the best possible solution" was for Northern Ireland and the Republic of Ireland to remain in the EU.

