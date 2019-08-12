Police parade approach 'kept people safe'

Video

The PSNI has defended its approach to a flute band which wore Parachute Regiment insignia during an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry.

Members of Clydevalley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade.

Officers flanked the band during the parade and their bus was later stopped by police.

The Apprentice Boys described the police's actions as "heavy handed" but Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the response was "proportionate, responsible and constructive".