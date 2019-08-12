Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Apprentice Boys: Police parade approach 'kept people safe'
The PSNI has defended its approach to a flute band which wore Parachute Regiment insignia during an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry.
Members of Clydevalley Flute Band from Larne wore the symbol with the letter 'F' on their shirts during Saturday's parade.
Officers flanked the band during the parade and their bus was later stopped by police.
The Apprentice Boys described the police's actions as "heavy handed" but Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd said the response was "proportionate, responsible and constructive".
-
12 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49324052/apprentice-boys-police-parade-approach-kept-people-safeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window