The Troubles: How violence of 1969 led to Army's longest campaign
When trouble broke out in Londonderry in August 1969. troops were sent in to restore order.
That was the beginning of the longest, continuous campaign in British military history.
Weeks turned into years and Operation Banner lasted until 2007.
13 Aug 2019
