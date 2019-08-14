'I went to too many funerals'

Media player
The Troubles: Two women from different sides work together on peace
Kathleen and Anne both lived through the Troubles in Northern Ireland, but on very different sides. Kathleen's husband was killed by the IRA, which Anne joined at the age of 18.
The two women now work together on peace and reconciliation.
14 Aug 2019
