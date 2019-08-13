Band incident 'could have been handed differently'

Media player
Robin Swann says Apprentice Boys incident 'could have been handed differently'
Ulster Unionist Party leader Robin Swann says police could have handled an incident with members of a loyalist band at Saturday's Apprentice Boys' parade in Londonderry differently.
The Clyde Valley Flute Band from Larne, County Antrim, had a Parachute Regiment insignia bearing the letter 'F' on their shirt sleeves.
PSNI officers escorted Clyde Valley Flute Band during the parade and their bus was later stopped by police.
Assistant Chief Constable Alan Todd has said the response was "proportionate, responsible and constructive".
13 Aug 2019
