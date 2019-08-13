Police got it wrong over parade says DUP

Media player
Arlene Foster: Police got it wrong over Apprentice Boys parade
DUP leader Arlene Foster has said the policing of an Apprentice Boys parade in Londonderry was neither proportionate or balanced.
She was speaking after meeting with PSNI officials in Belfast.
Police have defended their decision to escort a flute band whose members wore shirts with the emblem of the Parachute Regiment as well as a letter 'F'.
An ex-paratrooper, known as Soldier F, is due to stand trial for two murders on Bloody Sunday, in which 13 people were shot dead by the Army's Parachute Regiment in Derry in 1972.
13 Aug 2019
