How the Troubles split friends and communities

The Troubles: How friends and communities were split
As the Troubles took hold in Northern Ireland, families were forced from their homes and friends and neighbours separated.
What was it like when the Troubles changed your way of life?
Fifty years after British troops were deployed in Northern Ireland, BBC News NI speaks to people whose lives were affected during decades of violence.
Read more about the start of the Troubles: What set Northern Ireland's Troubles alight?
16 Aug 2019
