NI consumers face electricity bill price hike

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Power NI customers set for 6% bill increase
Almost half a million homes in Northern Ireland will see their electricity bills rise by 6% from October.
Power NI, which has 458,000 domestic customers across Northern Ireland, is increasing prices in a move that will add about £35 a year to the average household electricity bill.
This is the third year in a row that Power NI has hiked its prices.
-
15 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window