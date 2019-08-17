The Agreement Generation
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

The Agreement Generation looks back on the Troubles

After a week of reports across BBC News NI looking back 50 years to the beginning of the conflict, we decided to show all our footage to a group of people who are too young to have been there.

They are adults – or just about – and are from a range of backgrounds and areas, but they have lived their entire lives in a post-conflict community.

Our reports this week gave them a lot to think about.

Read more here.

  • 17 Aug 2019