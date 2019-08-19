'A sense that things are becoming more entrenched'

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Fermanagh bomb: 'Things are becoming more entrenched'
Police officers have escaped injury in a bomb explosion in County Fermanagh.
The explosion was near Wattlebridge, close to the Irish border, during a security operation which was launched after a warning was received.
Police said it was a "deliberate attempt" to lure officers and Army colleagues into the area "to murder them".
PSNI Deputy Chief Constable Stephen Martin said people feel divisions in Northern Ireland are becoming "more entrenched".
19 Aug 2019
