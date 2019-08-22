'You just don't want to believe it'
The girlfriend of a motorcyclist killed in a racing accident says it is still hard to talk about the tragedy.

Jamie Hodson, 35, was killed during the Ulster Grand Prix at Dundrod in August 2017.

His partner Rachael McKay tells the BBC how she is coping two years on.

