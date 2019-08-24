Field of gold in Portglenone

Media player
Sunflower fans flock to County Antrim's field of gold
For the second year in a row, a crop of sunflowers has bloomed in Portglenone, County Antrim.
They've been aided by the relatively warm summers - and are attracting a host of visitors.
Video journalist: Angela Davison
24 Aug 2019
