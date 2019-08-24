Working every day with people who are dying

Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
End-of-life care nurses explain what the job is really like
Sandra Fulton has been a palliative care nurse for more than 30 years.
Roisin Curran is newly qualified.
They both believe working in end-of life care is rewarding as well as challenging.
-
24 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49453226/end-of-life-care-nurses-explain-what-the-job-is-really-likeRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window