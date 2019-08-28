Lord Eames: Brexit 'danger signs' for union's future

Video

The retired Church of Ireland Archbishop Lord Eames played a role in events that led to the loyalist ceasefire announcement in October 1994.

Twenty-five years on, speaking to author Brian Rowan, he says he believes that the looming prospect of Brexit is changing dynamics across the islands and old certainties are being eroded.

And Lord Eames says that he can detect "danger signs" for the future of the union.

And referring to discussion of a "new Ireland", he says: "New thinking is always welcome."