Troubles: 'Politicians need to work to find solutions'
Jeanette Ervine is widow of former loyalist politician David Ervine, who helped to deliver the 1994 paramilitary ceasefire in Northern Ireland.
Twenty-five years on, she believes convictions for crimes carried out during the Troubles will not ease the pain of victims.
Speaking to author Brian Rowan, Mrs Ervine says Northern Ireland's politicians have a duty "to engage and work" in order to find solutions.
29 Aug 2019
