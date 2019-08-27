'This service had love for my family'

Video

Services have been held to mark the 40th anniversary of two IRA attacks in Mullaghmore and Narrow Water.

On 27 August 1979, Lord Louis Mountbatten, the Queen's second cousin, and three others were killed after a bomb exploded on his fishing boat in County Sligo.

A few hours later, two IRA bombs went off at Narrow Water, near Warrenpoint in County Down, killing 18 soldiers.

It was the highest death toll suffered by the Army on a single day in Northern Ireland.

Lord Mountbatten's 14-year-old grandson, Nicholas Knatchbull, and 15-year-old Paul Maxwell, a local boy who was working as a boatman, died when the boat exploded.

Another passenger, the Dowager Lady Brabourne, died the following day.

Paul Maxwell's mother said the ceremony at Mullaghmore contained "love and support" for her family.

