'It was a total disaster scene'

Video

A year ago on a sunny, late summer morning a devastating fire broke out at one of Belfast's most prominent historic buildings.

The blaze at the Primark store in the Bank Buildings started on 28 August and burned for three days.

Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service said it received a call at 11:00 BST, and first responding crews arrived five minutes later.

A spokeswoman said crews moved the cordon back.

Gavin Gregg, of City Picnic, based near to Primark, recalls the events of that morning.