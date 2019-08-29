'I was asked to pray for forgiveness'

Video

Two women who have claimed they were abused by Orangemen as children claim the Orange Order "did nothing" when it was made aware of the allegations.

It is the latest revelation made in the Impartial Reporter newspaper as part of a long-running investigation into historic abuse in County Fermanagh.

More than 50 victims have named 60 alleged abusers.

The Police Service of Northern Ireland (PSNI) has set up a taskforce to investigate the abuse claims.

One of the two alleged victims, referred to as Sara (not her real name), said she was raped by a member of the Orange Order after singing in church.

She told BBC News NI that she approached church leaders and the Orange Order in County Fermanagh but they did "absolutely nothing".