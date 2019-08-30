'You're on edge all the time waiting for the call'

Media player
Organ donation: Mother's appeal for a new heart for daughter
Ten-year-old Aimee Brady has been in the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children waiting for a new heart since January.
Her family, from Magherafelt, County Londonderry, is calling on the public to have a conversation around organ transplant donation.
30 Aug 2019
