'No credible alternative' to backstop, says Coveney

Irish backstop: 'No credible alternative', says Simon Coveney
Tánaiste Simon Coveney has said the British government has made no credible alternative to the backstop.
Speaking in Helsinki on Friday, the Irish deputy prime minister said no country wants a Brexit deal more than the Republic of Ireland.
However, he said any deal has to be "based on the withdrawal agreement".
30 Aug 2019
