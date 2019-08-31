Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Thousands of fish wash up on a County Donegal beach
A holidaymaker told BBC News NI she was shocked to find the fish during a morning walk.
Various possible causes have been suggested, including a high tide and rough weather.
-
31 Aug 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49536572/thousands-of-fish-wash-up-on-a-county-donegal-beachRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window