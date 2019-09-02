Media player
Peace People founder dies
Ciaran McKeown, one of the founders of Northern Ireland's Peace People, has died aged 76.
The writer, journalist and peace activist was a driving force behind the movement that was born out of tragedy during the Troubles.
