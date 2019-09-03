Belfast Glider boost
Passenger numbers have increased by 30% in parts of Belfast in the first year of the city's Glider service, according to Translink.

The distinctive state-of-the-art purple buses were introduced exactly a year ago in east and west Belfast.

Construction of new bus lanes to accommodate Gliders was controversial and there have been complaints about overcrowding on rush-hour services.

But Translink said passenger feedback overall had been positive.

