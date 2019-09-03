Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Belfast Glider boost
Passenger numbers have increased by 30% in parts of Belfast in the first year of the city's Glider service, according to Translink.
The distinctive state-of-the-art purple buses were introduced exactly a year ago in east and west Belfast.
Construction of new bus lanes to accommodate Gliders was controversial and there have been complaints about overcrowding on rush-hour services.
But Translink said passenger feedback overall had been positive.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window