Why braces are no longer a teenage thing

Braces: Why they are no longer just a teenage look
Braces used to be teenage territory, but more and more adults are going back to the dentist to have their teeth straightened.
Some 75% of orthodontists have reported an increase in adult private patients.
Is it because of social media?
05 Sep 2019
