'Forgotten victims face life sentence'

Video

The family of an elderly couple killed in County Armagh by a man with severe mental health issues say they feel "discriminated against" as victims.

Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack by Thomas McEntee in their home in 2017.

The Northern Ireland Victims' Commissioner only deals with cases related to the Troubles.

The Cawdery's daughter say it is unfair that victims are treated differently in Northern Ireland to other parts of the UK.

Video by Niall McCracken