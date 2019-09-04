Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
'Forgotten victims face life sentence'
The family of an elderly couple killed in County Armagh by a man with severe mental health issues say they feel "discriminated against" as victims.
Michael and Marjorie Cawdery, both 83, died in a "frenzied" knife attack by Thomas McEntee in their home in 2017.
The Northern Ireland Victims' Commissioner only deals with cases related to the Troubles.
The Cawdery's daughter say it is unfair that victims are treated differently in Northern Ireland to other parts of the UK.
Video by Niall McCracken
-
04 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window