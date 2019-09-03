No deal 'would breach Good Friday Agreement'
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video

Lady Hermon: No deal 'would breach Good Friday Agreement'

The Crown Solicitor's Office in Belfast advised the government that a no-deal Brexit would breach the Good Friday Agreement, a Northern Ireland MP has claimed.

Independent unionist Lady Hermon also asked the prime minister to publish the advice.

It came as Boris Johnson faced MPs in the Commons ahead of a showdown over Brexit.

But Mr Johnson said he had not seen any such advice.

  • 03 Sep 2019