Media player
Media playback is unsupported on your device
Video
Lady Hermon: No deal 'would breach Good Friday Agreement'
The Crown Solicitor's Office in Belfast advised the government that a no-deal Brexit would breach the Good Friday Agreement, a Northern Ireland MP has claimed.
Independent unionist Lady Hermon also asked the prime minister to publish the advice.
It came as Boris Johnson faced MPs in the Commons ahead of a showdown over Brexit.
But Mr Johnson said he had not seen any such advice.
-
03 Sep 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkhttps://www.bbc.com/news/av/uk-northern-ireland-49571581/lady-hermon-no-deal-would-breach-good-friday-agreementRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window