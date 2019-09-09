Police blame New IRA for Strabane mortar bomb

Media player
Strabane mortar bomb: Police blame dissident republican New IRA
A police district commander says the dissident republican group, the New IRA, was responsible for leaving a mortar bomb close to houses in Strabane, County Tyrone.
Supt Gordon McCalmont said the group was trying to kill police officers, but had also risked the lives of young families and elderly residents who live nearby.
09 Sep 2019
